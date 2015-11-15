The victims of the Paris attacks are starting to be identified

Some of the more than 120 people killed in the terror attacks in Paris on Fridayare beginning to be identified, and the tragedy has touched people from around the world. Victims from at least nine countries are believed to have died in the attacks, according to The Guardian.

They include a music journalist who was at the Bataclan concert hall that was overtaken by attackers wearing suicide vests, a California university junior who was studying in France, and a crew member working with the American band, Eagles of Death Metal. This post will be updated as more victims are identified.

Nohemi Gonzalez

Nohemi Gonzalez, from El Monte, California, was a junior studying design. She was in the middle of a semester studying abroad at Strate College of Design in Paris.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted Saturday, “My heart goes out to the Gonzalez family who lost their Nohemi last night. We mourn for all victims, including one of our own.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, 16 more CSULB students were in Paris on the study-abroad program, but they are unharmed, the newspaper reports.

Nick Alexander

Nick Alexander, 36, reportedly became the first identified British victim of the terror attacks that rumbled Paris Friday night. He was part of the crew working for the California-based rock band, Eagles of Death Metal.

Guillaume B. Decherf

Guillaume B. Decherf a été tué hier au Bataclan #ParisAttacks https://t.co/gnVVYPNM2N pic.twitter.com/tmmsHOmRpR

— N’ayez pas peur ! ن (@babillor) November 14, 2015

Guillaume B. Decherf was a French music journalist who had just reviewed the Eagles of Death Metal band.

The rock group was set to perform at the Bataclan concert hall when the terror attacks began. SPIN Magazine reports that Decherf had recently reviewed the band’s most recent album.

Valentin Ribet

The terrorist murder in Paris of lawyer Valentin Ribet, 26, was first announced by the London School of Economics pic.twitter.com/NcNp1zOaZh — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 14, 2015

Valentin Ribet, 26, was attending the Eagles of Death Metal concert, according to The Guardian. The London School of Economics where Ribet had taken classes tweeted, “Our hearts are filled with sadness at this news.”

Ribet’s company called him “a talented lawyer, extremely well liked, and a wonderful personality in the office.”

Luis Felipe Zschoche Valle

Mi amigo Luis Felipe Zschoche Valle … ¡Tu guitarra sonará siempre! pic.twitter.com/FgG7bMpMAl — Marco Canto (@marcocantoc) November 14, 2015

Valle is one of three Chilean citizens who are among the victims, according to that country’s foreign ministry, as cited by CNN. Valle was a married musician who had been living in Paris for eight years.

A friend wrote on Twitter, “Tu guitarra sonará siempre,” in English, “Your guitar will always sound.”

