A Proposed Trampoline Bridge Would Let Parisians Bounce Across The Seine

Photo: ACZ

There are 30 bridges in Paris that cross over the River Seine; they carry cars, trains, cyclists, and pedestrians from the Left Bank to the Right.



Some are very pretty, but they are all somewhat boring. To make getting around the city more fun, French design firm Atelier Zündel Cristea came up with a rather original idea: an inflatable bridge, equipped with enormous trampolines.

The concept was submitted in response to a call for ideas to bring happiness and fun into more architecture. There are obvious reasons it could not be built: It could pop, people could fly off into the water, and it would be an insurance nightmare.

But while no one expects this ever to be built, it is a fun idea, and one that took third place in an Archtriumph competition.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.