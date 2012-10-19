A Proposed Trampoline Bridge Would Let Parisians Bounce Across The Seine

Alex Davies
paris bridge trampoline concept ACZ

Photo: ACZ

There are 30 bridges in Paris that cross over the River Seine; they carry cars, trains, cyclists, and pedestrians from the Left Bank to the Right.

Some are very pretty, but they are all somewhat boring. To make getting around the city more fun, French design firm Atelier Zündel Cristea came up with a rather original idea: an inflatable bridge, equipped with enormous trampolines.

The concept was submitted in response to a call for ideas to bring happiness and fun into more architecture. There are obvious reasons it could not be built: It could pop, people could fly off into the water, and it would be an insurance nightmare.

But while no one expects this ever to be built, it is a fun idea, and one that took third place in an Archtriumph competition.

The Pont Neuf, opened in 1607, is currently the nicest way to cross the Seine.

The inflatable bridge would be made of inflatable modules 30 meters in diameter, with trampolines.

It would be located near the Bir-Hakeim Bridge, by the Eiffel Tower.

3700 cubic meters of air would fill each ring.

Those rings would be made of light materials, including PVC membrane and trampoline mesh.

Part of the idea is to give people a new view of Paris, as they spin and tumble across the river.

