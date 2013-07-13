Train Derailment Near Paris Causes 'Many Casualties'

A train has derailed south of Paris, leaving “many people hurt,” multiple news outlets are reporting.



BFM TV reports that eight people are dead and some passengers were crushed and electrocuted.

Here are some photos from the scene:

BREAKING PHOTO: Commuter train derails in Brétigny near Paris, “many victims” pic.twitter.com/Vr9OmjVw9j — FrenchSultan (@french_sultan) July 12, 2013

Déraillement d’un train à hauteur de Brétigny-sur-Orge dans l’#Essonne: une première photo de l’accident (@be_roby) pic.twitter.com/XKpefBRcq7 — itele (@itele) July 12, 2013

This news comes on the heels of the Quebec trian disaster that has left about 50 people feared dead. Some of the remains have been recovered, but many people are still missing and believed to be deceased. The rolled down a hill and into a small town near Quebec, exploding and destroying several buildings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.