MASSACRE IN PARIS -- 120 DIE IN NIGHT OF TERROR

At least 120 people have been reported dead and more injured in attacks at seven locations around Paris, according to French media, citing the local police.

Scores of people were reportedly killed inside the Bataclan theatre, a popular concert venue in the 10th Arrondissement where six to eight attackers were holding people hostage.

Dozens of others were killed in shootings at Le Cambodge restaurant and Le Carillon bar in the 10th Arrondissement, and Les Halles shopping center. Other attacks were reported near Rue Faidherbe, Boulevard Beaumarchais, and Rue Albert.

A police operation to free the hostages inside the Bataclan, which is a short walk from the old offices of Charlie Hebdo, has ended. Five attackers have been neutralized by the French police, AFP reported.

The Associated Press later reported that all of the attackers are to believed to be dead, citing French police.

French President Francois Hollande has closed French borders and declared a state of emergency across France, while 1,500 soldiers have reportedly been deployed to Paris.

Attackers inside Bataclan, where the American band Eagles of Death Metal was performing, were reportedly shooting hostages one-by-one. France 24 reported that the attackers had tossed explosives at the hostages, and explosions could be heard from outside the theatre.

One man who escaped told CNN that the attackers had “calmly” reloaded their guns at least three times.

The French police have confirmed that at least one explosion near Stade de France, where the French national soccer team was playing Germany, was a suicide bomb.

The video below appears to show an intense exchange of gunfire in Paris’ streets:

Paris residents near locations that were attacked were offering shelter using the hashtag #PorteOuverte, which means “open door” in French, and Paris taxi drivers are giving people free rides. The Paris Metro has been also been shut down by the police.

The police have not confirmed whether the attacks were connected, or whether they were related to terrorism. But US security officials told Reuters they thought the attacks were coordinated.

“We await a determination of the identity of those responsible,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D), a ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, said in a statement. He said the attack “bears all the hallmarks of international terrorism.”

US President Barack Obama was briefed on the unfolding situation by Homeland Security Adviser Lisa Monaco, a White House official said. The attacks come two weeks before Obama and other world leaders are due to travel to Paris for climate talks.

“This is an attack on all of humanity and the universal values we share,” Obama said later Friday evening from the White House, where he spoke after a slew of attacks that left dozens of people dead and injured.

“This is a heartbreaking situation.”

The New York Police Department said it was in “close touch” with the Federal Bureau of Investigations and its French counterparts.

“There is no known indication that the attack has any nexus to New York City,” the NYPD said in a statement. “We will continue to follow events closely and adjust our deployments accordingly.”

JM Berger, an expert on ISIS propaganda and author of a recent book on the terrorist group, told Business Insider that it was “too soon to say” who was behind the attacks but that ISIS supporters were tweeting about it.

Mia Bloom, a terrorism expert at Georgia State University, tweeted that the attacks shared some of the hallmarks of the terrorist attacks in Paris in January.

“This starts looking a lot like what happened in Paris before,” Bloom told Business Insider via email. She speculated that the attacks might be connected to the trial of 20 members of a suspected jihadist cell in France.

Here’s video that’s reportedly from the scene of the attack:

Here is a map of where four attacks occurred:

Natasha Bertrand, Pamela Engel, Barbara Tasch, and Brett LoGiurato reported from New York. Bryan Logan reported from San Francisco. Jim Edwards reported from London.

Supporters of #ISIS are celebrating tonight’s horrific attacks in Paris using #فرنسا_تشتعل – France ignites/in flames

— Julia Macfarlane (@juliamacfarlane) November 13, 2015

