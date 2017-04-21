2 police officers killed in Paris shooting

Two police officers were killed and another was injured in a shooting in Paris on Thursday, multiple news outlets are reporting.

According to The Guardian, an attacker opened fire on police on the Champs-Elysees. He tried to run away but was killed by return fire.

According to police, the shooting was “very probably a terrorist act,” ITV reported. Reuters cites three police sources who say it may have been an attempted armed robbery. But French Interior Ministry spokesman told Reuters it was too early to identify a motive.

The attacker was targeting police near the Franklin Roosevelt subway station, a police spokeswoman told the Associated Press.

Authorities have closed off the Champs-Elysee and security vehicles are on the scene, CNN reported. Police are urging the public to avoid the popular tourist area.

Security in Paris was increased this week ahead of the French presidential election on Sunday. Two men were arrested on Tuesday for planning an “imminent and violent attack” before the vote. There is no information linking Tuesday’s arrests with Thursday’s shooting, The Guardian reported.

US President Donald Trump was briefed on the attack and acknowledged it during a press conference on Thursday.

“Condolences from our country to the people of France,” Trump said. “It’s a terrible thing that’s going on in the world today.

“It looks like another terrorist attack. What can you say — it never ends,” he added.

This story is developing.

