Photos show Parisians protesting the 2016 death of Adama Traore, a black man killed by French police officers, in light of George Floyd's death

Getty A demonstrator raises his fists in front of a burning barricade at a police brutality at the Tribunal de Paris courthouse on June 2, 2020.

Around 20,000 people in Paris protested the death of a black Frenchman who died in police custody four years ago.

The protest, prompted by the death of George Floyd in the US on May 25, went ahead on Tuesday despite a police ban.

Adama Traore, 24, was pinned down by three officers in July 2016 in northern Paris. He died in handcuffs in the police van.

Trash cans, electric bikes, and barricades were set alight, and security forces responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Protests against racism and police brutality are underway across the world and in every US state.

“Today, it is no longer the fight of the Traore family. It’s all of your fight. Today, when we fight for George Floyd, we also fight for Adama Traore,” Assa Traore, sister to Adama, said during a speech at the protest.

Scroll down to see photos of what it looked like:

Paris police banned the protest on Tuesday, saying it broke social-distancing rules put in place due to the coronavirus, but it went ahead regardless.

Getty Protesters block a road at the ‘Tribunal de Paris’ courthouse on June 2, 2020.

The protest called for justice over the July 2016 death of Adama Traore, 24, who died in a police van after three gendarmes used their full weight to pin him to the ground.

Getty Demonstrators protest against police brutality at the Tribunal de Paris courthouse on June 2, 2020.

At the time of his death, protests erupted in Paris, and demonstrators burned cars and garbage cans.

The protest started on Tuesday outside the Tribunal de Paris courthouse.

Getty Security forces use tear gas in Paris on June 2, 2020.

Around 20,000 people turned out, according to estimates in French media.

Getty Demonstrators protest against police brutality at the Tribunal de Paris courthouse on June 2, 2020.

Protesters set alight trash cans, electric bikes, and barricades.

Getty A fire burns in Paris on June 2, 2020.

Meanwhile, police used tear gas and fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowds.

Getty Security forces intervene in a protest against police brutality at the Tribunal de Paris courthouse on June 2, 2020.

The march was also full of “Black Lives Matter” banners and placards reading Floyd’s last words: “I can’t breathe.”

Getty Demonstrators protest against police brutality at the Tribunal de Paris courthouse on June 2, 2020.

Police said the protest was dispersed by 10 p.m. local time. Smaller demonstrations also went ahead in the French cities of Marseille, Lyon, and Lille.

Getty A protester is affected by tear gas after security forces intervened in a protest against police brutality in Paris on June 2, 2020.

Floyd’s death in the US on May 25 has sparked protests against police violence around the world.

Julien Benjamin Guillaume Mattia/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A demonstrator raises his fists in front of a burning barricade on June 2, 2020 in Paris, France.

Thousands of people across the UK, Canada, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, the Netherlands, and Australia have taken part in Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of Floyd’s killing.

