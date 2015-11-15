People are showing solidarity with Paris by sharing this image on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

A peace sign incorporating the Eiffel Tower is going viral, as people and brands share it on social media in solidarity with Paris, France.

Attacks, which ISIS has claimed responsibility for, killed as many as 127 and injured 300 more.

Reportedly created by French graphic designer, Jean Jullien, it’s been retweeted nearly 39,000 times and shared on Facebook 22,000 times.

Peace for Paris pic.twitter.com/ryf6XB2d80

— jean jullien (@jean_jullien) November 13, 2015

According to his website, Jullien currently lives in London and produces work for multiple publications and brands across the globe, including The New Yorker, The Guardian, Nike, and BMW.

Some people and publications are attributing the image to Banksy. But it looks as if the British street artist simply tweeted the image a few minutes after Jullien posted it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.