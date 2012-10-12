Seven Awesome Paris Hotels That Won't Break The Bank

Photo: Oyster

Ahh, Paris—the art and fashion capital of the world known for its over-the-top luxury properties and bohemian boutiques.But though some (or, really, most people) can’t afford a stay at the iconic, Hotel Plaza Athenee or the Hotel Mathis Elysees Matignon, it doesn’t mean they have to skimp on their Parisian experience.



Even the most budget-conscious travellers are sure to find value options without having to turn to crowded, 6-bed hostel rooms or chain hotels near the airport—especially with the help of this guide.

Check out our top picks for budget-friendly hotels in Paris and start packing!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.