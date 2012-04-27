Check Out This Crazy Video Of A Guy Who Tried To Park His Car In A Paris Subway Station

Yes it’s true – The driver thought it was the entrance to an underground parking garage.
“There was a sign indicating ‘Parking Haussman Grands Magasins’ here, and there wasn’t anything blocking the way, so it was confusing. Luckily nobody was climbing the stairs,” the 26-year-old driver Johan told Ouest-France.
Thankfully, nobody was hurt. Johan realised his mistake soon enough and was able to brake before he had gone too far into the Chaussée d’Antin-Lafayette metro. Police performed an alcohol test on the driver, but it came back negative, according to The Local.
WATCH:
