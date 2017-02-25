Paris mayor responds after Trump tells the story of his friend, 'Jim,' who won't go to Paris anymore

On Friday, President Donald Trump retold the story of a friend who he says won’t go to Paris anymore after two high-profile terror attacks in the past two years. The city’s mayor shot back on Twitter with a message about the “attractiveness” of Paris.

“I have a friend, he’s a very, very substantial guy,” Trump said in a speech Friday to the Conservative Political Action Conference.

He continued: “He loves the city of lights, he loves Paris. For years, every year during the summer, he would go to Paris, was automatic with his wife and his family. Hadn’t seen him in a while. And I said, Jim, let me ask you a question, how’s Paris doing? ‘Paris? I don’t go there anymore, Paris is no longer Paris.'”

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo subsequently tweeted this message: “À Donald et son ami Jim, depuis @LaTourEiffel nous célébrons l’attractivité de #Paris avec Mickey et Minnie.” It roughly translates to: “To Donald and his friend Jim, since the Eiffel Tower we celebrate the attractiveness of Paris with Mickey and Minnie.”

Included in the tweet was a photo of the mayor with Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Trump often mentions the Paris anecdote when he talks about keeping terrorists out of the US.

Here’s video from Trump’s speech:

“No matter the issue, Trump knows a guy” https://t.co/cIOonfB7Hy Meet Jim, “a very, very substantial guy” who says Paris is no longer Paris pic.twitter.com/u2H7kiCbon

— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 24, 2017

