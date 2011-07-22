This Modern Mansion In The Heart Of Paris Is On Sale For $49 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Christie’s International Real Estate

One of Paris‘ most impressive private mansions has been listed for sale via Christie’s International Real Estate for about $49 million.The contemporary villa features over 10,000 square feet of interior space in addition to a 4,300-square-foot pool and spa area.



Located in the chic 16th arrondissement the property boasts prestigious neighbours including the famed Le Corbusier villa.

With seven bedrooms and seven baths in all it also boasts a 2,260-square-foot orangerie in the style of aristocratic residences of yore.

Many rooms open onto lavish gardens and 5,400 square feet of landscaped terraces.

Completed in 2000, the architecturally significant villa nonetheless pays homage to the Corbusier residence next store and the international style.

Masses of windows let in natural light while the stunning roof terrace also offers panoramic views of the iconic Eiffel Tower.

Other luxe touches include fireplaces, terrazzo floors and enormous marble and tile baths.

Privately situated and set back from the street, it offers the perfect oasis in the middle of a bustling city.

A six car garage and wine cellar provide perfect storage for valuable collections.

For more information, visit ChristiesRealEstate.com.

