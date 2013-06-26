How The Paris Bus System Deals With 10,000 Angry Farmers Filling The Streets With Livestock

One of the best features of Paris’s public transport system is that just about every station has a screen displaying the estimated time of arrival of the next train or bus.



On Sunday, the transit system was partially blocked by more than 10,000 French farmers, who marched through Paris with their animals to protest the rising costs of raising livestock.

The sheep were an unusual touch, but street-blocking protests like this are quite common in France, and the capital’s transit system (which is itself shut down by the occasional worker strike) has developed a ready response.

The farmers’s march blocked some bus routes, as I found out when I went to a bus station in the city’s first arrondissement. Instead of the time of arrival of the next bus, the screen displayed: “Arret non desservi. Manifestation.”

“Stop not served. Protest.”

I was annoyed, but grateful for the info. Without it, I would have been waiting at that bus stop for a long time.

Here’s what the protest looked like:

