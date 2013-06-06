Paris Jackson Hospitalized After Alleged Suicide Attempt [Report]

Michael Jackson’s 15-year-old daughter Paris has reportedly been rushed to the hospital after an alleged suicide attempt early Wednesday morning.
“Paris was taken out of her Calabasas family house on a stretcher at around 2 AM and taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital,” reports TMZ. “The 911 call came in at 1:27 AM. We’re told the caller reported a possible overdose, although a source connected to the emergency response said there was cutting.”
But “We’re told she’s doing ok,” the site notes.
On Tuesday, Paris posted some cryptic tweets:
yesterday , all my troubles seemed so far awaynow it looks as though they’re here to stay
— Paris Jacksoη (@ParisJackson) June 5, 2013
i wonder why tears are salty ?
— Paris Jacksoη (@ParisJackson) June 5, 2013
