Paris Jackson Hospitalized After Alleged Suicide Attempt [Report]

Michael Jackson’s 15-year-old daughter Paris has reportedly been rushed to the hospital after an alleged suicide attempt early Wednesday morning.



“Paris was taken out of her Calabasas family house on a stretcher at around 2 AM and taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital,” reports TMZ. “The 911 call came in at 1:27 AM. We’re told the caller reported a possible overdose, although a source connected to the emergency response said there was cutting.”

But “We’re told she’s doing ok,” the site notes.

On Tuesday, Paris posted some cryptic tweets:

yesterday , all my troubles seemed so far awaynow it looks as though they’re here to stay — Paris Jacksoη (@ParisJackson) June 5, 2013

i wonder why tears are salty ? — Paris Jacksoη (@ParisJackson) June 5, 2013