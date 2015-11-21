Paris is marking a week since terror attacks which left 130 people dead

PARIS, FRANCE – NOVEMBER 20: The Eiffel Tower is illuminated in Red, White and Blue in honour of the victims of Friday’s terrorist attacks on November 20, 2015 in Paris, France. Following the terrorist attacks in Paris last week, which claimed 130 lives and injured hundreds more, people continue to mark their solidariity for the victims. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Thousands of people are turning out to vigils in Paris to mark one week since a series of coordinated terror attacks in the French capital which left 130 people dead.

The Eiffel Tower has once more, been lit up in the national colours of red, white and blue while a makeshift memorial has been set up at the Place de la Republique in Paris with many holding hands around the monument and singing ‘La Marseillaise’ whilst lighting candles to pay homage to the victims of the attack.

In the city’s 10th district, outside Le Petit Cambodge and Le Carillon — the restaurant and bar where gunmen opened fire at patrons — tributes have also been flowing to the 15 people who died there.

Last week, the death toll sat at 129 but this has since risen to 130 following the death of a critically injured victim, according to The Guardian.

According to international news site, France 24, “the people have heeded the call by artists to make this anniversary one week on… an attempt to turn it into something almost celebratory”.

“Turn on the lights, burn candles, play music and make Paris alive with the culture of noise and light.”

The anniversary marks a departure from the sombre mood which gripped the city and nation immediately after the attacks. France 24 cited a Twitter user saying that “Generation Bataclan isn’t known for necessarily respecting the ordinary norms of remembrance” with citizens dancing to the Clash on Friday evening rather than following the traditional minute of silence.

Following the attacks in Paris, ministers from the European Union have already begun talks and agreed to tighten border controls, gun control as well as increased data collection on flight passengers.

PARIS, FRANCE – NOVEMBER 20: A woman lights a candle on Republic Square. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

