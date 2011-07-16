Paris Is Hot

France gets most of its energy from nuclear power (80%, to be precise, followed by 10% in hydropower generation), which means the country is not really at the avant-garde of renewable energy.



But visitors who arrive at Orly airport in Paris these days can feel the heat of a type of green power that ADP, the company that runs Orly, has installed there. The airport is now partially heated with geothermal energy, which is tapped from the underground layers of the Earth.

According to a Global Post report, Paris sits on a massive geothermal reservoir called the Dogger Well, which is located roughly 5,500 feet underground. The water is naturally warm because it is closer to the Earth’s hot core.

The process is simple: hot water is piped up to heat the airport terminals and then goes back underground where it will be heated up naturally and go back into the loop.

ADP will get one third of Orly’s heating needs with geothermal and will save 9,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

Now, that’s hot.

Watch the video:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.