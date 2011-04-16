HOUSE OF THE DAY: Live In A Parisian Palace For $35 Million In Texas

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s via Briggs Freeman

Don’t be mistaken, you’re not in Paris, but this $35 million Parisian palace in Texas is a close second.The Champ d’Or, a magnificent work of art, took a total of five years to plan, build, and perfect, and it’s just 40 minutes from Dallas.



Not only does the palace have 35,000 square feet, there’s also a backyard veranda that can seat up to 450 people, a one and a half acre lake, a steam room, a private salon, a ballroom, a bowling alley, a 15 car-garage, and two elevators.

Once you move in, there’s really no reason to ever leave.

