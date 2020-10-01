A hotel in Paris is hosting dinners in its drained underground swimming pool

Vincent Amar/Les Bains Paris Les Bains’ pool has been drained for a unique dining experience.

Les Bains, a hotel in Paris, is offering dinner service in unconventional locations around the property – including its drained swimming pool.

Guests can walk down steps to dine in the basement’s empty pool, which has a table set for eight people.

The hotel operated as a bathhouse in the 19th century, and in the 1980s, it was transformed into a nightclub frequented by stars like Mick Jagger, Naomi Campbell, and Kate Moss.

Les Bains opened on September 17 for a limited number of dinner guests, but its hotel suites are not available for reservation at the time of writing.

The Paris hotel, Les Bains, was temporarily closed for six months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It reopened partially for a limited number of visitors on September 17.

Though the hotel’s 39 rooms are not open for occupancy at the time of writing, guests can reserve spots for dinner service at its restaurant, Roxo, and have their meal in unconventional locations around the property.

For example, guests can book a dinner reservation to enjoy a meal inside the hotel’s swimming pool, which has been emptied for the occasion.

Guests can also make reservations to have dinner in the hotel’s penthouse suite, nightclub space, or a private apartment that’s accessible through a hidden elevator in the building.

The hotel posted a photo of the pool dining space on its Instagram page on September 10, writing: “Unveiling one of our unusual dinners â€¦ a unique experience in Les Bains Douches legendary pool.”

Vincent Amar/Les Bains Paris A set of stairs leads down to the pool space, which uses a built-in bench as seating.

Les Bains, which is located in the Marais neighbourhood of Paris, opened as a bathhouse in the 19th century.

In 1978, designer Phillipe Stark reopened the space as a nightclub called Les Bains Douches. Known for its dance floor and mosaic-tiled pool, the club was frequented by celebrities like Mick Jagger, Kate Moss, and Naomi Campbell in the ’80s, according to The New York Times.

In 2015, Les Bains was renovated and reopened as a full-service hotel. The building’s designers kept part of the original nightclub space, created a pool inspired by the hotel’s origins, and added a restaurant, Roxo.

Vincent Amar/Les Bains Paris The bar at Les Bains in Paris.

Jean-Pierre Marois, the owner of Les Bains, wrote on the hotel’s website that he hopes Les Bains can provide guests with a memorable experience through its unique dining locations.

“We hope that, in the current circumstances, this Parisian institution will remain more than ever a convivial place of social, artistic, and cultural emulation,” Marois said on the Les Bains website.

The dining spaces are available to reserve on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays through the hotel’s website.

Before planning a trip, visitors should check for COVID-19-related travel updates via the Centres for Disease Control (CDC). The CDC warns that “travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19” and states that “staying home” is the best way to protect others from and stay protected from COVID-19, the disease that’s caused by the novel coronavirus.

Representatives for Les Bains did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

