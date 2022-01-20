Paris Hilton says her Grace Kelly-inspired gown covered in sheer lace was her favorite of her 7 wedding dresses

Paris Hilton wore seven wedding dresses during her three-day celebration. Jose Villa/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum got married in November 2021.

Hilton wore seven wedding dresses throughout their three-day celebration.

The star told Insider her favorite gown was the custom Oscar de la Renta she wore to her ceremony.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum spared no expense for their three-day wedding in November at her grandfather’s former estate — particularly when it came to Hilton’s wedding gowns.

Hilton, 40, wore seven dresses over their wedding weekend, which the couple documented for the Peacock docuseries “Paris In Love.”

The gowns were all made by renowned designers like Galia Lahav, Pamella Roland, and Marchesa, as Vogue reported.

But the reality star told Insider the custom Oscar de la Renta dress she wore to their ceremony on November 11 was her favorite gown from the celebrations.

“They were all so gorgeous and stunning, but I would have to say my wedding gown, the Oscar de la Renta,” was my favorite, Hilton told Insider. “It was just perfect.”

The ball gown, designed by Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, had a full skirt and a long-sleeve, high-neck bodice that was covered in transparent lace. Sammy K helped style the look, Steven Tabimba did her makeup, and Eduardo Ponce was her hairstylist.

“It was really inspired by Princess Grace Kelly,” Hilton said. “Just very elegant, timeless, and chic. And it was that and even more.”

“I’m so grateful to Oscar for making these three beautiful gowns,” she added.

Prince Rainier leads his bride, Grace Kelly, after their wedding at Monaco Cathedral, on April 19, 1956. AP

The gown did resemble Grace Kelly’s 1956 wedding dress, as it had a similar silhouette, lace bodice, neckline, and sleeves.

The similarities between the gowns were fitting, as Hilton wrote that she “always loved and looked up to the beautiful iconic” star in an Instagram post last year.

Hilton’s Oscar de la Renta gown also looked similar to her sister Nicki Hilton Rothschild’s Valentino wedding dress from 2015.

Hilton’s wedding planner, Mindy Weiss, told Insider that the reality star hadn’t been to many weddings before her own nuptials. But Hilton said she was glad she didn’t have many preconceived notions about weddings going into the event.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum on their wedding day. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock/Peacock

“I got to do it my own way,” Hilton said. “I’m not the traditional bride, so I just feel like I always do things my way.”

For instance, Hilton said she was glad she had her wedding ceremony on Thursday, with more casual events on Friday and Saturday. She said she wanted to “get the stressful part out first, the ceremony, and then the rest of the weekend was just a celebration.”

You can see Hilton’s wedding gowns in the two-episode finale of “Paris In Love” on January 27 on Peacock. The series will also run on E! beginning February 2 at 10 p.m.