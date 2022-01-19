Paris Hilton says she wouldn’t want her future daughter to be an influencer because it can be ‘toxic’

doesn’t want her children to be influencers. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton told Insider she thinks influencer culture can be “toxic.”

Hilton first discussed her thoughts on social media on the Peacock docuseries “Paris In Love,” which follows Hilton and Carter Reum’s engagement and three-day wedding. The couple, both 40, were talking about their future children, with Hilton telling her now-husband she hopes they don’t spend too much time on their phones.

“I hope they’re having so much fun they don’t even want to be on the phone,” she said.

Reum then brought up the idea of their children using social media, and Hilton, who has over 17 million Instagram followers, said she hoped her future daughter isn’t interested in becoming an influencer who relies on the internet.

“That’s literally the last thing I would want for my daughter,” Hilton said of her child using social media. “Like, being an influencer in this world, I just think it’s so toxic. Of course there’s the good and the bad, but a lot of it is just really bad.”

Expanding on her thoughts in a conversation with Insider, Hilton said she thinks social media creates pressure to be “perfect.”

“I just feel that it can be toxic in some ways where I really wouldn’t want my daughter in this world because I just think there’s so much emphasis on being perfect,” Hilton said. “And then having people be mean and write rude comments. I just wouldn’t want my daughter to have to experience that.”

“But I won’t be able to control that obviously,” she went on to say. “If she does want to do it, she can, but I would rather her just be a nerd who wants to be a scientist or something.”

Hilton and Reum tied the knot in November 2021, and they have reportedly been thinking about starting a family since before they said “I do.”

Hilton has said she started IVF treatments so she and Reum can have a set of twins who are a boy and a girl, as Insider previously reported.

“Paris In Love” is available for streaming on Peacock, and the two-part season finale airs on January 27.