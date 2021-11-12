Paris Hilton wore a custom Oscar de la Renta wedding dress with sheer lace that was reminiscent of Grace Kelly’s gown

Paris Hilton got married on November 11, 2021. Jose Villa/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum got married on Thursday.

Hilton wore a custom Oscar de la Renta wedding dress that had sheer lace and a ball gown skirt.

She documented her wedding planning process for the Peacock show “Paris In Love.”

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum tied the knot on Thursday.

Hilton and Reum, both 40, got married at the estate her grandfather, Barron Hilton, owned during her childhood, as Vogue reported.

The couple got engaged in February 2021, and Hilton has been documenting their wedding planning journey for her series “Paris In Love,” which is streaming on Peacock.

The star-studded event was planned by Mindy Weiss.

Hilton wore a custom Oscar de la Renta dress designed by Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim to her wedding, as Vogue reported.

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

The ball gown had long sleeves and a high neckline. The sheer bodice was covered with floral lace that flowed onto the full, tulle skirt.

Hilton paired the look with a floor-length veil that was embroidered with the same lace that was on her dress.

Sammy K helped style the look, while Steven Tabimba did her makeup and Eduardo Ponce was her hairstylist.

Paris Hilton got married on November 11, 2021. Jose Villa/Shutterstock

“I love how it turned out,” Hilton told Vogue of the dress. “I wanted something that was timeless, elegant, chic, and iconic, and I am so happy.”

The gown’s shape, long sleeves, and high neckline were reminiscent of the wedding dress Grace Kelly wore when she got married in 1956.

Prince Rainier leads his bride, Grace Kelly, after their wedding at Monaco Cathedral, on April 19, 1956. AP

The similarities between the gowns are fitting, as Paris wrote that she “always loved and looked up to the beautiful iconic” star in an Instagram post in 2020.

Hilton’s dress also had echoes of her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild’s wedding dress from 2015.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild on her wedding day. Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/Stringer/Getty Images

Valentino designed Rothschild’s dress.

Hilton, who previously said she planned to wear 10 dresses throughout her wedding celebrations, changed into a shorter dress for her wedding reception, according to Vogue.

She appeared to wear a third dress during the reception as well that was covered in sparkles, as shown in the photo below.

Hilton wrote on her blog that her wedding nerves faded away when she reached Reum at the end of the altar.

Hilton wrote about her wedding on her blog. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

“Carter has that effect on me … he makes everything feel like a fairy tale,” she wrote.

Hilton also told Vogue that she found her “equal” in Reum.

“I was looking for my equal. Someone who wasn’t fascinated with ‘Paris Hilton’ but instead, someone who saw the real me and loved me for me,” she told Vogue of what she wanted in a partner. “Someone who is loving and kind. Someone to be a father to my future children.”

“I’m so proud of my love story with Carter, and even more excited that it’s just beginning,” she added to Vogue.

Hilton has previously said she hopes to have twins through IVF treatments.