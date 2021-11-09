Paris Hilton’s $60,000 wedding registry includes everything from a $4,900 vase to a $2,250 panther statue

Paris Hilton’s wedding registry is worth over $US60 ($AU81),000 ($AU81,160). Ronald Martinez / Staff / Getty Images

Paris Hilton is marrying Carter Reum on Thursday.

The couple’s wedding registry includes over $US60 ($AU81),000 ($AU81,160) worth of items.

A $US4,900 ($AU6,628) vase is the most expensive item on the list.

Paris Hilton’s wedding registry is worth over $US60 ($AU81),000 ($AU81,160).

The author, DJ, and reality TV star announced her engagement to Carter Reum in February of 2021.

Reum and Hilton, both 40, have been planning an elaborate three-day wedding for months, with Hilton telling Jimmy Fallon that she will wear 10 wedding gowns throughout the festivities.

The couple’s wedding reception is set to take place this Thursday, November 11, according to Page Six.

Although Hilton and Reum’s event will be more elaborate than the average couple’s wedding, they are still sticking to tradition in one way: They created a wedding registry ahead of their nuptials.

Carter Reum and Paris Hilton got engaged in February 2021. Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

The couple’s Gearys registry contains multiple items that cost thousands of dollars, and in full, it’s worth over $US60 ($AU81),000 ($AU81,160).

For instance, it includes a Buccellati picture frame that costs $US3,200 ($AU4,329), and a $US2,150 ($AU2,908) Lalique Double Fish statue.

The most expensive item on the registry is a Lalique Naiades Vase that costs $US4,900 ($AU6,628).

A screenshot of Paris Hilton’s wedding registry. Gearys

There are some more affordable items on Hilton and Reum’s registry, like a $US250 ($AU338) Hermès sugar box, a $US60 ($AU81) Versace canape dish, and a $US40 ($AU54) Rosenthal mug. However, the couple requested 12 of the mugs, which brings the total gift to $US480 ($AU649).

Insider reported in 2019 that Hilton’s net worth is an estimated $US300 ($AU406) million, and experts believe her engagement ring from Reum could be worth $US1 ($AU1) million.

Reum is a venture capitalist, and he is the fourth person Hilton has been engaged to, as Insider previously reported.

“When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it,” Hilton wrote of Reum in her Instagram post about their engagement in February. “There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.

Fans of Hilton will get greater insight into her wedding with “Paris in Love,” a Peacock documentary about how she and Reum planned their nuptials.

The series will premiere on Peacock on November 11.