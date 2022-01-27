Jimmy Fallon called out Paris Hilton for wearing 2 different shoes on his show

Paris Hilton in New York City on January 24, 2022. Raymond Hall/Getty Images

Paris Hilton appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday.

When she first stepped onstage, she wore two different heels: one sparkly and one shiny.

She later changed, seemingly during a commercial break, so that both of her heels matched.

Paris Hilton looked stunning when she visited a late-night talk show this week — but she also had a minor wardrobe malfunction.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Jimmy Fallon pointed out that Hilton wore two different heels while being interviewed for his show on Monday.

The video shows Fallon welcoming Hilton to the “Tonight Show” stage before zooming in on her shoes, while Capone’s “Oh No” plays in the background.

One of Hilton’s shoes was see-through and covered in sparkles, while the other was made from a shiny, tan material.

That said, both were pointed pumps with tall heels, so it’s easy to understand how she might have mixed them up.

Paris Hilton wore one sparkling heel, and one shiny shoe. NBC/Getty Images

Other photos taken during Hilton’s appearance show her wearing two of the same shoes — the see-through pair. She seemingly changed shoes for a second part of the interview that featured her mom Kathy Hilton.

She later switched one of her heels so that her shoes matched. NBC/Getty Images

She then wore the tan pair while out in SoHo later that same day.

While walking around New York, she wore her tan heels. Raymond Hall/Getty Images