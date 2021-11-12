Paris Hilton celebrates the end of Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship: ‘This moment is so long overdue’

TV Personality Paris Hilton and Singer Britney Spears at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards at Paramount Pictures Studios on September 7, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic

A Los Angeles judge terminated Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship on Friday afternoon.

Paris Hilton wrote an essay for Spears, who was nominated for Time’s 100 Most Influential People.

Hilton has called Spears “a fighter,” as well as “the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul.”

American media personality Paris Hilton publicly celebrated a decision made Friday afternoon by a Los Angeles judge to free her longtime friend, Britney Spears, from a 13-year conservatorship.

“I’m so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue,” Hilton tweeted with the hashtag #FreedBritney. “BritneySpears is finally free!!! You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come!”

Spears also took to social media following the ruling, posting a video of her supporters celebrating the decision on Grand Avenue outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles.

“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen,” Spears wrote on Instagram.

In September, Hilton penned an essay about Spears after she was nominated for Time’s annual list of the 100 Most Influential People, in which she called Spears “a fighter” who has “survived more than a decade of trauma and abuse from her conservatorship.”