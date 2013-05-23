Paris Hilton Signs With Cash Money Records — Here's Today's Buzz

- Paris Hilton has signed a deal with Cash Money Records, the company best known for music by Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and Drake, among others. Co-founder and rapper Birdman welcomed Hilton on Twitter, writing, “Welcome @ParisHilton to tha Family. RichgangRichgirl. YMCMB.” The heiress replied, “Thanks BO$$! Happy to be apart of the family. #PH❤YMCMB.”
- Kickstart user/actor/director Zach Braff taught Woody Allen about crowd-funding — and now he won’t stop talking about it.
- “Yes, there will probably be Daft Punk mixes of Daft Punk. Usually, we never mix ourselves, but that’s something we feel we’re interested in doing this time.”
- Remember that mediocre movie “Bad Teacher” starring a pot-smoking Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake? Well, it’s now being made into a CBS TV series starring Ari Graynor, Ryan Hanson, Sara Gilbert, and Kristin Davis.
- Universal is throwing into development a remake of “Timecop,” the 1994 Jean-Claude Van Damme time travel action movie. The studio is approaching it as a reboot, but Van Damme is not involved.
- LeAnn Rimes cheated on her ex-husband, Dean Sheremet, with her current husband, Eddie Cibrian — and now she asks for forgiveness every day.
- After meeting on the set of “Cheers” 26 years ago, Woody Harrelson and his wife Laura Louie still happy as they walked hand-in-hand through New York on Wednesday.
