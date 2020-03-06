The Lexus supercar Paris Hilton got for her 30th birthday is now on sale for almost $500,000 — see inside

Brittany Chang
Marshall Goldman Motor SalesParis Hilton’s 2012 Lexus LFA Coupe.

A 2012 Lexus LFA owned by Paris Hilton is now on sale for almost half a million dollars.

The car is currently being sold by Cleveland, Ohio-based Marshall Goldman Motor Sales for $US495,900. The 2012 LFA initially had a starting price of $US375,000, according to Autoblog, which is $US120,900 less than what Hilton’s LFA is being sold for now.

This 2012 LFA was initially gifted to Hilton by her then-boyfriend Cy Waits for her 30th birthday, Motor Authority reported, and it’s only logged 3,930 miles despite being eight years old.

Kennan Rolsen of Marshall Goodman called the Lexus LFA one of the greatest supercars of all time in a YouTube video tour of the car. Lexus only produced 20 LFAs per month, and this particular unit is the 108th of 500 total LFA’s ever built, according to Marshall Goodman.

Keep scrolling to see the the Paris Hilton-approved 2012 Lexus LFA:

The exterior is Pearl White, which is contrasted by its cream and blue interior.

The blue leather front seats are heated.

About 68% of the LFA is made of carbon fibre.

The other parts of the car are made mostly of aluminium.

The interior also has carbon-fibre accents…

…including the steering wheel, which also comes with leather detailing.

The car is powered by a 4.8-litre V-10 engine.

The engine has forged titanium lifters and connecting rods…

…as well as forged aluminium pistons.

These lightweight materials allow the engine to achieve 9,000 revolutions per minute.

Hilton’s former vehicle gets about 16 highway mpg and 11 city mpg.

It has 553 horsepower.

The LFA can hit 60 mph in 3.6 seconds…

…and has a top speed of 203 mph.

It also weighs about 3,500 pounds.

The LFA’s rear wing automatically pops-up when the car hits 80 mph.

