Paris Hilton Lashes Out At Radio Host After Thinking She's Off-Air

Paris Hilton tried to play it cool during a radio interview with Raleigh-Durham’s deejay Bob Dumas of the “Bob and the Showgram” when he asked about her sex tape — while the heiress was promoting her new song “Good Time.”

But as soon as Hilton thought she was off the air, she calls Dumas a “f—ing a–hole,” telling her rep on the other line, “I’m never doing that show again.”

“He didn’t even ask about my song,” she laments, to which her rep replies, “I’ve already got a call in.”

Meanwhile, the radio hosts are cracking up.

Listen below. Paris gets real around 3:13.

Now listen to Hilton’s latest single “Good Time” below, in which she asks “are you having a good time?” over and over:

