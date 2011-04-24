HOUSE OF THE DAY: Rent Paris Hilton's Party Pad For $20,000 A Month

Photo: Courtesy of Realtor.com

Party girl, Paris Hilton’s old apartment is on the rental market for $20,000 per month.She listed the place in 2007 and sold it in just 10 days, and now the current owners are looking to rent it.



The listing agent? Mauricio Umansky, husband of Real Housewife Kyle Richards.

And yes, this is the home Paris was famously torn out of by Los Angeles Country deputies for her DWI charges.

The Spanish style home is 3,000 square feet and was built in 1926.

