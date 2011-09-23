Paris Hilton drapes a Swarovski studded sari during her visit to India

No one who pays a visit to India can turn away from draping a gorgeous sari, and socialite Paris Hilton is no different. The 30-year-old American who is in Mumbai to officially launch her line of designer handbags decided to pose in Marie Claire India’s October Bridal Special Issue in one such long fabric. Shot by noted lensman Mark Arbeit, Paris donned a Swarovski encrusted sari designed by Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani.

Hilton was quoted by Neena Haridas, editor, Marie Claire India as, “I am obsessed with Indian designers. I love the whole Swarovski bling and all those crystals. It is gorgeous and yes, maybe I have designs on some of them for my next outing on the red carpet”.

This post is originally appeared at Luxurylaunches

