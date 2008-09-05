Paris Hilton Controls Movie Business, Too

Up until a few months ago, we were happy to believe that Paris Hilton no longer held the media in the palm of her hand. Then she muscled her way into the presidential campaign.



Now, it seems, the Hilton heiress also has sway over the prestigious Toronto Film Festival, which begins today.

Paris’s handlers decided that there should only be one screening of the upcoming Paris, Not France. And so it was done.

Team Paris managed to axe two of the three scheduled screenings, including a press viewing. But Hilton and her reps are too smart to pretend they’re upset by what seems to be a not-so-flattering look at the socialite: they know all this buzz will just produce more box-office dollars, which Paris may or may not have access to.

Page Six: Paris Hilton has craftily manipulated the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival in an attempt to gain more publicity for a new documentary about herself.

The hotel heiress forced festival organisers to cancel two of three screenings of “Paris, Not France,” which is set to premiere Tuesday. Even a press screening was canceled.

Most movie mavens assumed Hilton was unhappy with her portrayal in the documentary and had sicced her lawyers on the producers, forcing them to scale back.

But Paris’ rep Jason Moore told Page Six: “We wanted to create more buzz – create some hype . . . We felt the impact would be more extreme if we had one screening.”

Miffed festival programmer Thom Powers told Post movie critic Lou Lumenick: “I wish we could do more, but it’s better than not showing it at all.”

Paris’ manipulation of the annual festival – considered the Cannes of Canada – stands to make more money for the movie when it is released commercially.

“She is a partner with the documentary and will be attending Tuesday’s screening in support of it,” Moore told us.

Asked whether Paris had a financial interest in the flick, Moore replied, “I can’t discuss that.”

