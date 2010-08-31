Outrage Of The Day: Paris Hilton To Be Charged With A FELONY For Coke Possession

This Friday Paris Hilton got arrested for possession of cocaine in Las Vegas.



The charge? According to TMZ, the DA is going to throw the book at her and charge here with a felony.

No doubt some will rejoice in schadenfreude at the spectacle of a rich heiress getting her comeuppance, and not being above the law. But nobody — not a rich heiress or anyone else — ought to be charged with a felony for possession of coke. (Dealing drugs is arguably a different story).

According to the Clark County Prosecutors office, her 0.8 grams of coke would make it a class D felony, and according to Avvo.com, that could carry with it a sentence of up to four years. What harm has Paris Hilton done in this instance — and please don’t answer something about Paris Hilton’s general negative effect on society — that merits a sentence of up to four years?

We’re guessing she’ll avoid jailtime, pay a fine, and do a bunch of community service in the end, but still, it’s a waste of resources and unfairly punitive to level this charge.

