Paris Hilton says she and Carter Reum were working so hard before their 3-day wedding they needed a 7-week-long honeymoon

Paris Hilton says she and new husband Carter Reum are on a seven-week honeymoon.

The pair spent two weeks in Bora Bora but decided to extend their trip by a further five weeks.

On her “This is Paris” podcast she said they needed a work break and are now relaxing in Anguilla.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum decided to take a seven-week-long honeymoon as a reward for “working so hard,” she said during Tuesday’s episode of the “This is Paris” podcast.

The media personality and her entrepreneur husband dropped in halfway through the episode featuring her co-host Hunter March interviewing her aunt and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards.

Calling in at around 29 minutes to the surprise of both Richards and March, Hilton started off by saying she was so happy to finally be able to relax after spending a “crazy year” planning her three-day wedding extravaganza in November, which included a neon carnival and black-tie dinner.

“We’ve just been working so hard that we’ve actually decided to take a seven-week honeymoon,” Hilton, 40, said. “It’s Thanksgiving and Christmas and we’ve been working so hard so we’ve decided to enjoy.”

“I know you must be exhausted,” Richards said, referring to the star’s lavish wedding celebrations, before asking her niece where she’s currently on vacation. “We’re in Anguilla right now,” Hilton said.

She went on to say she and Reum were staying at the Zemi Beach House hotel on the Caribbean island. “It’s like turquoise waters, white sands, it’s so beautiful,” the newlywed said.

Before traveling to Anguilla, Hilton shared a series of photographs taken at several other honeymoon stops on the more than month-long honeymoon, including French Polynesia and Moskito Island in the British Virgin Islands.

She originally kicked off the series of honeymoon trips with a two-week stay at the Conrad Hotel in Bora Bora, according to Elle Magazine. The publication added that the couple were joined on the first leg of the vacation by several family members including her brother Barron and brother-in-law Courtney Reum.

Later in the podcast, Richards asked how it feels to be a wife, to which Hilton replied that she’s excited to be in a new phase of her relationship.

“I’ve always felt like we were married this entire time, but now I just feel like just so excited for this next phase and I can’t wait to have babies. He’s just the perfect guy for me,” she said.

Representatives for Paris Hilton did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.