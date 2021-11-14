Paris Hilton’s 3-day wedding celebration included a neon carnival and black-tie dinner

Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum attend their carnival-themed wedding party on November 12. Splash News

Paris Hilton wed her boyfriend Carter Reum on Thursday.

The three-day celebrations included a neon-themed carnival and black-tie dinner.

Celebrities like Kate Beckinsale, Jaden Smith, and Demi Lovato were present for the festivities.

Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum was a three-day affair befitting of the hotel heiress.

The reality star, 40, exchanged vows with Reum, 40, on Thursday in front of friends and family on her grandfather’s private estate in Los Angeles, according to Vogue.

Paris Hilton wed Carter Reum on November 11. Paris Hilton/Instagram Stories

Following the pair’s private ceremony, the couple threw a carnival-themed event at the Santa Monica Pier on Friday, People reported.

Paris Hilton celebrates her marriage with friends on November 12. Paris Hilton/Instagram Stories

Clad in a hot-pink dress designed by Alice + Olivia’s Stacey Bendet, according to USA Today, Hilton presided over the party, which included a Ferris wheel, games, and music provided by DJ Diplo.

Celebrities like Lance Bass, Kyle Richards, and Demi Lovato were present at the event.

The festivities stretched into Saturday during a black-tie dinner held by Hilton and Reum.

Guests included the mother of the bride Kathy Hilton, sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, brother Barron, sister-in-law Tessa, Kate Beckinsale, Ashley Benson, Jasmin Tookes, Sofia Richie, Emma Roberts, and Jaden Smith.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Hilton donned a long, silver, evening gown with shimmering stars, while Reum wore an all-black suit. In a second photo, Hilton smiles while eating McDonald’s fries. In a third photo, Hilton and Reum pose with Hilton’s siblings, dressed in similar glittery attire.

Singer Macy Gray was also in attendance to perform for the night.

The entire three-day event was filmed for Hilton’s docuseries, “Paris in Love,” which streams on Thursdays on Peacock.

Reum proposed to Hilton on February 13 on a private island while celebrating her 40th birthday, People reported. Insider previously reported that her diamond engagement ring was designed by the great-great-grandson of famed French jeweler Louis Cartier, Jean Dousset.

Paris Hilton poses in her wedding dress. Paris Hilton/Instagram Stories

In September 2020, Hilton told People that she knew Reum for 15 years before dating him.

“Then [Reum’s sister Halle Hammond] invited us to Thanksgiving, and we just had this incredible chemistry,” she told the outlet. “We had our first date and haven’t spent a night apart since. It’s pretty amazing.”

“I feel so grateful to have found the perfect match,” she continued, telling People “this feels like it was always meant to happen. I feel like this is meant to be.”

Representatives for Hilton did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.