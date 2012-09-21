Paris Hilton Recorded Calling Gay Men 'Disgusting' And Says 'Most Have AIDS'

Paris Hilton outside the New York courthouses

Photo: AP

Faded reality star Paris Hilton was recorded calling gay men “disgusting” and saying that “most have AIDS.”Hilton made the remarks to a friend during a Sept. 7 cab ride, and, unbeknownst to her, the remarks were recorded by her driver. Hilton and her friend were discussing the gay hook-up site Grindr.



“On the audio Paris says at one point: “Gay guys are the horniest people in the world. They’re disgusting. Dude, most of them probably have AIDS,” Radar reported Hilton as saying.

Radar Online has the full, graphic audio here.

Hilton’s camp has responded and acknowledged that the video was Hilton.

But, she had good intentions, they claim:

“Paris Hilton’s comments were to express that it is dangerous for anyone to have unprotected sex that could lead to a life threatening disease. The conversation became heated, after a close gay friend told her in a cab ride, a story about a gay man who has AIDS and is knowingly having unprotected sex. He also discussed a website that encourages random sex by gay men with strangers. As she was being shown the website her comments were in reference to those people promoting themselves on the site. The cab driver who recorded this, only provided a portion of the conversation. It was not her intent to make any derogatory comments about all gays. Paris Hilton is a huge supporter of the gay community and would never purposefully make any negative statements about anyone’s sexual orientation.”

