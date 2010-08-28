Paris Hilton Busted For Coke In Vegas

Photo: parishiltonjustme.com

Dylan Stableford, The Wrap:Paris Hilton was arrested in Las Vegas late Friday, charged with cocaine possession.



Police pulled over a car Hilton had been travelling in because they suspected marijuana smoke was coming from it.

Hilton was riding in a black Cadillac Escalade that was pulled over in front of the Wynn Hotel at approximately 11:30 p.m., police said.

During the stop, officers found what appeared to be a drug on Hilton and tests later showed that it was cocaine, according to the Associated Press.

