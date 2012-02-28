Paris Has Officially Infiltrated New York City's Night Club Scene

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

We are now witnessing a Belle Époque of Parisian night life. And it happens to be taking place in New York.Ben Detrick reports for The New York Times that in the past few years, French entrepreneurs in New York have carved out an exclusive niche in the upper echelons of the city’s night life that caters to bohemia over bankers and now represents the height of “downtown cool.”



The most popular of the clubs is Le Baron, located in Chinatown and owned by André Saraiva, a sort of night club magnate and past graffiti artist, writes Detrick. The club is an offshoot of its Parisian namesake, located in the Eighth Arrondissement.

Your cool capital has to be pretty high to get into clubs like Le Baron, which Scarlett Johansson showed up to on the night it opened in late January, according to Detrick. Other clubs include Red Egg, in China town, Le Bain and and the Boom Boom Room.

It’s not about how much money you have, a Parisian designer told Detrick. It’s about how cool you are.

