Paris' giant Station F startup hub has delayed its opening because of flooding

Station F, the 366,000 square foot startup hub due to open in Paris, will open its doors later than expected because of a flood.

A pipe underneath the building burst on Friday last week, according to a blog post from Station F.

This is what happened, according to the post:

Unfortunately and unexpectedly, on Friday afternoon, a pipe burst in the sublevels under Station F. This incident happened during the initial operating of the pipe and therefore cannot happen again once Station F opens. We were able to quickly respond but we now will need to repair and replace some of the equipment that was damaged before opening to the public.

Station F plans to house around 1,000 startups and was due to open at the beginning of April. Now, according to the post, it will delay its opening by “a few weeks”. A spokesperson was unable to confirm when exactly the building will open.

Facebook was due to be one of the first occupants at Station F, with a startup incubator for around 10 to 15 companies and 80 desks. It isn’t clear whether the flood affects the company’s plans to move in as scheduled, and Facebook hasn’t immediately responded to a request for comment.

