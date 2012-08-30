The Ultimate Guide To Exploring Paris In Style

Photo: amareta kelly/Flickr

Paris may be the city of love and light, but it’s also the city of design, where fashion, art and decor are worshiped so devoutly that they’re almost a religion of their own.From palaces of fine art, like the Louvre and the Musee d’Orsay, to modern art galleries, like the Palais de Tokyo, and from the high-fashion temples of Chanel and Louis Vuitton to the funky home-grown boutiques in the Marais, there’s something for every design-conscious visitor in Paris. Here, even the food and hotels are stylish.



The Parisians, too, are famously fashionable and fastidious in their attention to detail. People in Paris seem to exude style with simple touches, like an Hermès scarf tied just right, a perfectly-tailored jacket or elegant red-soled Christian Louboutin pumps.

Take a cue from the Parisians, and do like Coco Chanel: “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off.” In Paris, less is more.

We’ve found some of the most fashionable ways to explore this incredibly stylish city.

