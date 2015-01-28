HOUSE OF THE DAY: Old Paris Factory Built By Gustave Eiffel Turned Into A Gorgeous $11.5 Million Mansion

Emile Garcin Properties The current owners will use the proceeds to sail around the world.

When the current owners of this Paris mansion bought a dilapidated workshop built by Gustave Eiffel (yes, that Eiffel), they intended to turn it into a commercial space.

However, the correct permits were tough to obtain, so they instead converted the former factory into a gorgeous three-floor mansion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The roof and many of the details are original, but are tastefully mixed throughout the home with added consciences. Wrought iron is on display throughout, and the light let in by the huge windows brightens up the entire home.

The current owners are selling the property for $US11.5 million because it is now too big for them. They will use the proceeds to sail around the world.

France’s Emile Garcin Properties has the listing.

