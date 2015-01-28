HOUSE OF THE DAY: Old Paris Factory Built By Gustave Eiffel Turned Into A Gorgeous $11.5 Million Mansion

When the current owners of this Paris mansion bought a dilapidated workshop built by Gustave Eiffel (yes, that Eiffel), they intended to turn it into a commercial space.

However, the correct permits were tough to obtain, so they instead converted the former factory into a gorgeous three-floor mansion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The roof and many of the details are original, but are tastefully mixed throughout the home with added consciences. Wrought iron is on display throughout, and the light let in by the huge windows brightens up the entire home.

The current owners are selling the property for $US11.5 million because it is now too big for them. They will use the proceeds to sail around the world.

France’s Emile Garcin Properties has the listing.

This isn't your typical loft-style conversion. This spectacular space was converted from a factory built in the early 20th century roughly 3 years ago.

The gabled glass roof over the living room rests on the original steel structure. The blinds dressing the glass roof open and close automatically.

The living room sits between two terraces.

The terraces are huge, and a perfect place to spend a nice day outside. The home counts 4 in total.

The home is three floors with almost 10,000 square feet of living space.

Art deco light fixtures and wrought iron decorations give the dining room a ton of rustic charm.

The atrium gets enough light for a mini arboretum.

This bedroom (one of three) emphasises the high ceilings, with a convenient loft storage space above the bed.

The home's bathrooms are also luxurious.

A 15-seat movie theatre is the highlight for entertaining guests.

As well as the svelte indoor pool.

