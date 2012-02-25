A Suitcase Containing Top Secret Documents About The UK-France Drone Project Has Been Stolen

Photo: Wikipedia

There was much pomp and circumstance when Nicolas Sarkozy and David Cameron put aside their differences earlier this month and announced their determination for the two countries’ joint drone program.Unfortunately, the news that a suitcase with secret documents about the project has been stolen will cause embarrassment to both countries.



Worse still, the professional manner in which the documents were stolen is bound to cause concern.

Le Parisien reports that an executive working for the Dassault Aviation company left the case unaccompanied at Paris’s Gare du Nord station on February 2nd when a man hassled a female colleague.

The briefcase was gone when he went back and the man hassling his colleague also disappeared quickly. A source told the paper:

“His attention had been purposefully diverted. It was not a random theft. We have to determine whether the thieves were targeting confidential documents on the drone project or other valuables in the briefcase.”

Via The Telegraph



