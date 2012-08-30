SPOTTED: In Paris, Cops Use Rollerblades

There are a lot of ways for police to get around: in cars, on motorcycles, on foot, even by horseback. In Paris, they do all that, but have another set of wheels in their arsenal: Rollerblades.



Rollerblades may have gone out of fashion in the United States with the end of the 1990s, but in France, they’re still common. I spotted these cops last summer, but, unfortunately, didn’t get to see them chase anyone down.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual way of getting around in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing? Let me know via e-mail: [email protected] or on Twitter: @adavies47.

Photo: Alex Davies

