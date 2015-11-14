One World Trade Center lights up in blue, white, and red to honour victims of the Paris attacks

On Friday night, the spire of One World Trade Center was lit up in blue, white, and red — the colours of the French flag — to honour the victims of a series of attacks in Paris that occurred the same night.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the command to light up the spire.

The governor released a statement, relayed in full by Park Slope Patch, condemning the attacks and stating solidarity with the people of France:

On behalf of all New Yorkers, I offer my thoughts and prayers to all those who have been affected by the attacks in Paris earlier today. These were tragic and senseless acts of violence that have claimed innocent lives and torn families apart — and my heart goes out to the loved ones of all who have been lost. As more details emerge, I want the people of Paris to know that just as the world has stood by New York in times of tragedy, today New York stands with you. Tonight I have directed New York State law enforcement to remain vigilant in the wake of these senseless attacks. The New York State Police, the New York State Intelligence Center and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services are actively monitoring the situation for any implications in New York State and remain in constant communication with their local and federal partners.

New York City mayor Bill De Blasio also expressed his sympathies, saying that “the people of New York City are heartbroken.”

Out of “an abundance of caution,” the NYPD deployed additional forces throughout the city following the attacks.

San Francisco City Hall was also lit up to honour the victims:

