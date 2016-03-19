A dramatic video shows the Paris terror attack suspect being captured in Brussels

Screenshot/New York Times A screencap of a video showing Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam getting arrested by police in Brussels

A dramatic video shows Belgian police capturing Salah Abdeslam, a suspect behind November’s deadly terrorist attacks in Paris, in a raid in Brussels Friday afternoon.

Abdeslam, a 26-year-old French national living in the Molenbeek district of Brussels, suffered a leg injury during the raid.

Video filmed by Reuters shows police closing in on a cordoned-off area of the street as gunfire erupts. Abdeslam soon enters the frame, being dragged by police, moving with an obvious limp.

Abdeslam then falls to the ground as several officers struggle to force him into a police car.

Abdeslam was the most-wanted man in Europe before his capture. He is believed to have driven a team of terrorists to the French national soccer team’s stadium the day of the attacks in November.

Watch the video below:

