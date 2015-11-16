A Sky News presenter is being ridiculed for a 'misjudged' tweet about the Paris attacks involving a dog

A tweet involving an allegedly sad looking dog, sent out by British Sky News presenter Kay Burley about the Paris attacks, is being ridiculed across social media.

Burley, who has come under fire on social media several times before for making guests cry or her interviewing techniques with guests that involve tragic topics, posted this tweet:

A group of seven attackers who broke off into teams of three carried out bombings and shooting attacks across Paris on Friday evening, killing at least 127 people and injuring more than 300. The terrorist group ISIS (also known as the Islamic State) has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Twitter users have now made a new hashtag #sadnessinhiseyes and are mocking Burley for her “misjudged” post due to the level of tragedy. The hashtag is now the top trending topic on Twitter in Britain.

Here are some of the tweets:

Tonight on Sky News, a 3 hour interview with the leader of Golden retrievers against Terrorism #sadnessinhiseyes pic.twitter.com/IzJCM1ttOo

— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) November 15, 2015

However, it doesn’t look like Burley cares too much about the criticism. Her last tweet, at the time of publishing this article, was this:

Only one thing worse than being talked about… ???? https://t.co/E1eF6Balso

— Kay Burley (@KayBurley) November 15, 2015

