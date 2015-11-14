France takes unprecedented step to close borders in response to Paris attacks

France has just taken an unprecedented step to close its borders after a slew of attacks, which police believe are coordinated, hit the Paris area Friday evening.

At least 60 people have been reported dead and many more injured in three different shootings in Paris’ 10th and 11th arrondissements, French media, citing police, is reporting.

French President Francois Hollande announced the border closure in a statement to the nation Friday evening.

“An unprecedented terrorist attack is underway,” Hollande said in a televised statement. “This is horror.”

Hollande also declared a nationwide state of emergency. It is reportedly the first time since the Algerian War, which lasted until 1962, that France has declared a state of emergency.

Closing the borders could be a move designed to prevent the perpetrators of the attack from fleeing:

FWIW Charlie Hebdo attacks carried out by French citizens. Border controls are designed to stop perps fleeing. https://t.co/mqaMGJIAQ9

— Matthew Moore (@mattmoorek) November 13, 2015

Hollande also canceled plans to attend the G-20 summit in Turkey, which begins on Saturday.

