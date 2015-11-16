Here's one woman's horrific first-hand account of the Paris attacks inside the Bataclan theatre

Isobel Bowdery/Facebook This is a Facebook profile picture used by Isobel Bowdery in her public post about her experience during the Paris attacks.

Survivors of the coordinated attacks on Paris are starting to tell their stories as world leaders gather in Turkey to address how they can come together to fight against terrorism.

A group of seven attackers who broke off into teams of three carried out bombings and shooting attacks across Paris on Friday evening, killing at least 127 people and injuring more than 300, the Paris prosecutor said Saturday. The terrorist group ISIS (also known as the Islamic State) has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The terrorists attacked the Bataclan theatre, a popular concert venue in the 10th Arrondissement, the Le Cambodge restaurant and Le Carillon bar in the same area, and Les Halles shopping centre. The Stade de France, where French President Francois Hollande was watching a football match, was also attacked.

Survivors have since been posting their accounts of the night Paris was attacked and there is one account that is going viral.

Isobel Bowdery, a graduate of the University of Cape Town, posted a picture of a bloody vest top she allegedly wore to see the band “Eagles of Death Metal” in concert at the Bataclan theatre on Friday night.

Accompanied with the picture is a long post about being caught up in the attack and how she pretended to be dead in order to try and evade the terrorists. Here is the opening part of the post (the words are exactly what she posted and have not been amended):

“[sic] you never think it will happen to you. It was just a friday night at a rock show. the atmosphere was so happy and everyone was dancing and smiling. and then when the men came through the front entrance and began the shooting, we naiively believed it was all part of the show. It wasn’t just a terrorist attack, it was a massacre. “Dozens of people were shot right infront of me. Pools of blood filled the floor. Cries of grown men who held their girlfriends dead bodies pierced the small music venue. Futures demolished, families heartbroken. in an instant. Shocked and alone, I pretended to be dead for over an hour, lying among people who could see their loved ones motionless.”

Business Insider has reached out to Bowdery to talk about her post and to verify the contents but has not yet had direct contact. Considering the circumstances, this is understandable. Her post however has received over 1.3 million “likes” and has been shared by nearly half a million people at the time of this article’s publication.

For her full story, see her original Facebook post below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.