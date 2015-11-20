This chilling video shows a Paris attacker trying to shoot a woman point-blank when his gun jams

A woman survived a run-in with one of the Paris attackers.

The woman was dining at a restaurant when the terror attacks began. She immediately took cover under her table.

The man, who was carrying an AK 47, approached diners hiding under tables. He then aimed his weapon at the woman point-blank, which is when it appears to jam.

The attacker then turned to walk away, which is when the woman ran to safety.

Story and editing by Adam Banicki

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.