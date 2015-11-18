This man wrote an incredibly touching tribute to his wife who died in the Paris attacks

Getty Images A mourner in Paris.

A man who lost his wife in the Paris attacks on November 13 wrote a touching tribute to her on Facebook where he asserted that he and the 17-month-old son she left behind are “stronger than all the armies in the world.”

The post was written by Antoine Leiris around 7 a.m. on Monday and has since been shared over 100,000 times.

Leiris is a journalist for France Bleu, according to the New York Times, and met his wife, Hélène Muyal-Leiris, 12 years ago. She was killed at the rock concert at the Bataclan concert hall where suicide bombers and shooters claimed 89 lives.

Leiris wrote in the post that he is “devastated by grief,” but that he knows Muyal-Leiris will always watch over their son, Melvil.

“He is only 17 months old,” Leiris writes, “he will eat his afternoon tea as always and then we will go and play as always, and this little boy’s entire life will be an affront to you by being happy and free. For he will not hate you either.”

Here’s Leiris’ full statement translated into English by Google Translate:

“You won’t have my hatred” Last Friday you took the life of an exceptional being, the love of my life, the mother of my son, but you won’t have my hatred. I don’t know who you are and I don’t want to know, you are dead souls. If God, for which you kill blindly, made us in his image, every bullet in the body of my wife has been a wound in his heart. So no, I will not give you this gift to hate you. You’ve searched but well yet meet hatred with anger it would yield to the same ignorance that made you what you are. You want I’m afraid, I look my constituents with a wary eye, I sacrifice my freedom for security. Lost. Same player still playing. I saw her this morning. Finally, after days and nights of waiting. She was as beautiful as when she left this Friday night, as beautiful as when I fell in love there are more than 12 years. Of course I am devastated by grief, I grant you this small victory, but it will be short lived. I know she will accompany us every day and we will be in this paradise of free souls that you will never access. We are two, my son and I, but we are stronger than all the armies in the world. I have also no more time for you, I must join Melvil who wakes up from a nap. It was 17 months ago, he eats his lunch like every day, then we will play like every day and his whole life that little boy will make you the affront of being happy and free. Because no, you will not have hatred either.

This is the original post:

PostbyAntoine Leiris.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.