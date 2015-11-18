This Twitter account beautifully memorializes every victim of the Paris attacks

Getty Images A woman reacts after placing flowers on the pavement near the scene of Fridays Bataclan Theatre, terrorist attack on November 15, 2015 in Paris, France.

It’s been several days since the tragic attacks on Paris that claimed the lives at at least 129 people.

To honour the victims, Mashable created @ParisVictims, a Twitter account where they are posting a brief memorial tribute for each of the victims using the hashtag # enmémoire.

The account has already gained over 16,000 followers since posting the first tribute late Monday evening.

Here’s a look.

Guillaume Decherf, 43, France.A music journalist and father of two.#enmémoire pic.twitter.com/YKeazE8FAm

— En mémoire (@ParisVictims) November 16, 2015

Since then, the posts have been shared on the hour. At this rate, it should take several days to memorialise all of the attack victims.

Here’s the tweet about Nohemi Gonzalez, an American student killed at one of the restaurants targeted in the attacks on Friday.

Nohemi Gonzalez, 23, United States.A student studying abroad in Paris, called a “shining star.”#enmémoire pic.twitter.com/hpu8UWoGn2

— En mémoire (@ParisVictims) November 16, 2015

The tweets include details about each person’s life, including details about their work or family.

“The coolest guy on earth,” read this tweet about Thomas Ayad.

Thomas Ayad, 32, France.Worked in the music industry, loved rock & roll. “The coolest guy on earth.”#enmémoire pic.twitter.com/SoaUoXuZvp

— En mémoire (@ParisVictims) November 16, 2015

You can follow @ParisVictims here.

