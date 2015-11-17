This Paris attack suspect is the subject of a massive manhunt

French and Belgian police are on the hunt for Salah Abdeslam, a 26-year-old Paris attack suspect who’s still at large after being stopped and released by police at the France-Belgium border.

Seven attackers, including one of Abdeslam’s brothers, were killed in the assault that left at least 129 people dead. Abdeslam, a Belgian-born French national, is believed to be the eighth attacker, as he had rented a black VW that was found outside the Bataclan concert hall where 89 people were killed.

NBC reports that Abdeslam was stopped at the France-Belgium border on Saturday morning, but let go because his paperwork was in order. However, later in the day French authorities released a wanted poster that called him “dangerous.”

On Monday, Belgian authorities launched a raid on the Molenbeek neighbourhood that has become a central focus of the investigation.

Story by Tony Manfred, editing by Stephen Parkhurst

