Paris attack suspect writes letter to an anonymous woman: 'I am not ashamed of what I am'

Salah Abdeslam, the main suspect in the November 13, 2015 attacks in Paris that killed 130 people, has written a letter to an

unknown woman sharing his thoughts since the massacre.

According to extracts of the letter, which was published by the French newspaper Libération after gaining permission from French authorities, he said “I am not ashamed of what I am.”

The anonymous woman reportedly has written many letters to him. But the identity of her cannot be confirmed and she is completely unknown to the justice system, according to Libération.

Since his incarceration in March last year, Abdeslam has refused to say anything to the judges that have questioned him.

This appears to be the first time he has shared his thoughts over the incident.

This is how the letter starts: “I write to you without knowing where to start, I have received all your letters and could not tell you whether they please me or not, what is certain is that they allow me to spend some time with the outside world.”

Libération reports that Abdeslam has received many letters, including those from:

Catholics writing to him to question him about his faith;

Women declaring their love for him and that they want to carry his child;

Interview requests from media organisations;

Lawyers that want to represent him.

Abdeslam has, so far, not written an answer to any of the letters he has received.

Here is the rest of the letter:

I seek neither to rise up on earth nor to perpetrate disorder, I only want reform, I am a Muslim, that is to say submissive to Allah who created me and who by his grace has harmoniously shaped me as well as you and all who exist”First of all I am not afraid to say something because I am not ashamed of what I am and then what could one say that is worse than what is already being said . You are sincere so I will be too, if I ask you about the intentions of your outreach it is to make sure that you do not love me as if I was a ‘star or an idol’ because I receive those kinds of letters and I do not condone this because the only one who deserves to be worshiped is Allah, Lord of the universe. “I seek neither to rise up on earth nor to perpetrate disorder, I only want reform, I am a Muslim, that is to say submissive to Allah who created me and who by his grace has harmoniously shaped me as well as you and all who exist, from the rain he gives us all kind of fruits to feed us. Are you submissive? Otherwise So hurry to repent and submit yourself to Him does not listen to people but rather the words of your Lord. He will guide you.”

Abdeslam — “the most watched detainee in France” — is filmed 24 hours a day, but still retains the right to receive and send letters, although all of his correspondence is systematically opened and read by the prison’s administration and the judge.

French media are now wondering if those are the only words the judge will have from Abdeslam. The last time he was questioned by the judge, he was asked 108 questions and did not reply to any of them. He only confirmed he did not want a lawyer and that he would not answer questions.

His lawyer, who had once said his client had “the intelligence of an empty ashtray” said in October they would no longer defend him given his refusal to answer any questions.

Abdeslam was arrested in Brussels in March — 4 months after the Paris attacks of which he is believed to be the only surviving perpetrator — and transferred to a French prison in April.

